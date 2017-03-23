Boeing to Design Navy Destroyer Data Systems for South Korea, Australia

© AFP 2017/ Mandy CHENG Boeing Inks $3.2 Billion Agreement to Sell Apache Helicopters to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Boeing has received a contract for Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex Systems (GEDMS) to run programs on DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile class destroyers operated by the United States, South Korea, Australia and Japan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“The Boeing Company [of] Huntington Beach, California is being awarded a $13.7 million… contract… to provide design agent and technical engineering services in support of the AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex Systems (GEDMS) program,” the release stated on Wednesday.

The contract combines purchases for the governments of Australia, South Korea, and Japan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, along with the US Navy, the release stated.

GEDMS is a shipboard network used for DDG 51 class destroyers that transfers inputs and outputs for machinery control, damage and steering controls, the AEGIS combat system, navigation displays and interior communications alarms and indicators, according to published reports.