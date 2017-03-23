US Awards $50Mln for Navy Pilot Helmet Display Tracker Systems

“Elbit Systems of America [in] Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $49.8 million… contract for… 126 helmet display tracker systems (HDTS) and associated line items for the Navy on the MH-60 aircraft,” the release stated on Wednesday.
The HDTS boosts targeting capabilities for the helicopter pilots and offers computed impact points for the MH-60’s 20mm automatic gun helicopter armament subsystem and 2.75-inch unguided rockets and precision guided rockets, the release explained.
Work on the contract is expected to be completed by June 2021, the release added.
