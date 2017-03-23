Register
    The National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md. The National Security Agency has been extensively involved in the U.S. government's targeted killing program, collaborating closely with the CIA in the use of drone strikes against terrorists abroad, The Washington Post reported Wednesday Oct. 16, 2013 after a review of documents provided by former NSA systems analyst Edward Snowden.

    Top NSA Official: US Surveillance Program Should Have Been Disclosed to Public

    112130

    A top National Security Agency official has gone on record saying that the surveillance program exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden should have been disclosed by authorities prior to being leaked.

    Richard Ledgett, 58, the National Security Agency's deputy director, who is set to retire next month, has stated that while being honest with the public about the spy program may have been difficult, there would have been less global shock when Snowden revealed the details.

    "That's one where I might have to say, yes," Ledgett said in response to Reuters asking whether the agency should have been more open. "That's one where maybe it would have been less shocking when Snowden did what he did."

    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
    Snowden: I'm 'Not Afraid' of US Return, Notes Rumors Follow Criticism of New Law
    The surveillance programs the whistleblower revealed are authorized by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and are set to expire on December 31 unless renewed by Congress.

    The agency has long declined to provide the number of American citizens who are caught up in the surveillance program, but at a forum sponsored by the Aspen Institute on Tuesday, Ledgett announced that those figures will be provided by the end of the year.

    Previously, Ledgett has expressed the opinion that while he thinks what Snowden did had a mostly negative outcome, some good likely also came as a result.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    NSA Whistleblower: Not Even US President is Safe From The Surveillance State

    “That’s a really hard one. I think if you weigh the benefit and the harm, the balance comes out pretty far on the harm side. That doesn’t mean that there was absolutely no good to what he did. And I think that’s an important nuance. It’s heavily weighted towards harm,” Ledgett said during an interview with the Washington Post in October.

    “The little bit of good is forcing a conversation that we probably should have had earlier. And for me that was a lesson learned. That we should have talked about the particular authority, the Patriot Act authority, earlier in the process.”

    Ledgett has also been very open about his belief that Snowden belongs in prison, “assuming that he gets a trial and is convicted.”

      Alan Reid
      If Trump is going to salvage any of the time he has, he is going to have to shut down all the FISA programs in a very public and transparent way including a thorough investigation into the Utah data center.
