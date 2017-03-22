US Detects Failed North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Davis told reporters that the missile exploded "within seconds," and the United States was still assessing information on the incident. He noted, however, that the missile was likely "something short of ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile]."

Earlier, North Korean diplomat Choe Myong Nam said that despite any attempts by the US to cut Pyongyang off from the global financial system, the country will pursue the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Choe also condemned the joint military drills between South Korea and the US, which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal for invasion. At the same time, the envoy provided few details on the test launch held last week, only noting that this step was positive for his country.

According to the latest media reports, North Korea held several missile tests near the city of Wonsan. The tests were reportedly unsuccessful.