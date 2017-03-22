Register
    Mi-17V-5 Helicopter

    'Interest in Weapons is Huge': How Arms Contracts Will Boost India-Russia Ties

    © Photo: Youtube/Military review
    India and Russia are planning to sign contracts on the purchase of Russian-made Mi-17V-5 helicopters and Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates. In an interview with Sputnik, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that India is interested in a wide range of Russian military equipment.

    Russia and India are going to sign agreements on the deliveries of 48 Mi-17V-5 helicopters and four Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates to India. Both contracts are expected to be signed in 2017.

    According to Leonkov, India regularly buys Russian weapons and shows interest in a wide range of Russian-made military equipment.

    "India is not only interested in ships and planes, but also in tanks, artillery systems, small arms. Thus, the market is quite encompassing. The contracts that have been signed with India so far are worth tens of billions of dollars. Moreover, India's neighbors — Iran, Pakistan, as well as the Arab countries — believe that they also could buy more modern weapons if India does so. Thus, the interest in Russian weapons is huge," the military expert said.

    Minister of Defence, Finance and Corporate Affairs of India Arun Jaitley listens during the inaugural session of the India-Russia military and industrial conference in New Delhi on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Money SHARMA
    Unhappy With Importer Tag, India Seeks Russian Help With Defense Tech to Increase 'Make in India' Component
    The Mi-17V-5 helicopters are used to transport people and cargo. They may be used in military, medical and search and rescue operations.

    The frigates are designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare, as well as for air defense missions, operating both independently or as part of convoys and naval task forces.

    According to Leonkov, Russia has already supplied India with Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates before.

    "The frigates were named 'Talvar.' And their supplies are going on. Thus, India will receive the frigates, which it already knows how to use," the expert noted.

    The expert also specified that two Russian frigates will be transferred to India "ready for use," while two others will be produced by the Indians at their own shipyard.

