NATO Not Owed Money by Germany Despite Trump Statements - Mattis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mattis’ comment came in response to a question about Twitter messages sent by Trump after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in which he said Germany owed "vast sums of money to NATO."

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel watch as reporters enter the room before their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017

"I cannot give you an accounting for past money owed, because that’s not the way we do that in NATO," Mattis stted. "We do it through capabilities. That’s the commitment each nation makes."

Mattis noted he expects Germany to contribute 2 percent of its GDP to NATO as per the alliance’s requirement for each member state.