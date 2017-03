Langkawi (Sputnik) — According to the corporation, Yak-152 can be used for practicing navigation basics, various piloting techniques, from basic to aerobatic pilotage, emergency piloting and many other aspects of pilots' training.

"Yak-152 should be sent to [State Flight Tests Center] for state trials by the beginning of the summer this year," Lt. Gen. Andrey Yudin said.

Yudin said that the Russian Defense Ministry would sign a contract with the manufacturer after the trials, but he would not specify how many it was planning to buy.

The Irkut corporation began manufacturing these aircraft in 2006.