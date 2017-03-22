Register
22 March 2017
    A view of buildings in Stockholm's Old Town

    Stockholm Seducing Washington With 'Unique' Expertise on Russia

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    325016

    Despite its formally non-aligned stance, Sweden seems to be weaving a dense net of international military partnerships. Stockholm is particularly keen to re-fuel its cooperation with the US, enticing Washington with its "unique" expertise on Russia.

    Swedish armoured personnel carriers are seen in Visby harbour, island of Gotland, Sweden September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/ Soren Andersson
    'Russian Threat' Helps Swedish Defense Wrest Another Budget Hike
    Recently, the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Bydén met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford with the aim of extending military cooperation.

    "We have identified a few areas to work with. Among other things, it's about cyber security, air defense and submarine issues, everything from pure research and development to practical exercises," Micael Bydén told Swedish Radio.

    In the course of the meeting, it also transpired that Sweden and the US held similar opinions about Russia's actions and security developments and agreed to share information in order to be able to draw the right and timely conclusions, Micael Bydén acknowledged. According to him, Sweden can particularly contribute to the data exchange with its exceptional understanding of Russia.

    "We have a lot to contribute with, as we never tear our eyes and ears away from Russia. We have a good knowledge of the Russian Armed Forces and we keep track of what they are doing. It's clear that we are interesting because we live close to Russia and follow their actions," Micael Bydén told Swedish Radio.

    A female Swedish soldier participates in joint Russian-Swedish military training exercises, 12 December 2007, outside St. Petersburg in the town Kamenka
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER DROZDOV / INTERPRESS
    Swedish Army Buckles Up to Last Longer Than 'One Week'
    Micael Bydén also hailed the planned rearmament of the US Armed Forces as largely beneficial for Sweden's own security amid Russia's "resurgence."

    Bydén had previously asked for a 6.5 billion SEK ($760mln) defense budget hike for the Swedish Armed Forces to be able to parry the alleged Russian "aggression," which apparently only exists theoretically, yet was pleased to settle for a considerably more modest 500 million SEK ($56mln) increase.

    Earlier, nuclear war shelters were reportedly being readied in Sweden to prepare for a surprise Russian attack. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) ordered a comprehensive inspection of the country's roughly 65,000 bunkers that were established during the Cold War era to protect up to 7 million Swedes (out of today's 10 million) in the event of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

    The fictitious Russian threat also prompted Sweden to re-introduce conscription after a decade of failed attempts to maintain a draft-based army, during which the Swedish Armed Forces kept suffering from a dramatic shortage of personnel in both commissioned officers and rank-and-file soldiers.

    Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Henrik Montgomery
    Sweden Trying to Reclaim Former Submarine Port Amid Russian 'Threat'
    Additionally, Russia was found to pose the largest intelligence threat to Sweden in the recently published 2016 annual report by the Swedish Security Service SÄPO.

    "Within the framework of our counterintelligence activity, we can denote Russia as the biggest intelligence threat against Sweden and Swedish interests," SÄPO Anders Thornberg told the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

    Lisa Simonson, Assistant Director of SÄPO's counterintelligence department called Russia "the country with the highest absolute capacity for conducting covert intelligence-gathering with all methods available."

    "It is our greatest challenge all the time. They have a huge organization to carry on the clandestine intelligence efforts," Lisa Simonson said told Dagens Nyheter.

     

    intelligence, Swedish Security Service Säpo, Joseph Dunford, Micael Byden, United States, Scandinavia, Russia, Sweden
      Glamoureus
      YEAH!

      That's why Sweden got NO MILITARY left. Because there is nothing to be worried about.
      Thanks to the Swedish Intelligence.

      While the Swedish Propaganda about Russia is running 24/7

      While Jihaddists from ISIS are given Swedish shelters and social support like free driving licenses, accomondations etc

      I'm Russian, I lived in Stockholm for ages.

      The intelligence is ZIP ZERO and people can't even place Russia on a map any longer nor differenciate utters or service boats from Submarines.

      But Hey, Whatever works for Yanks..
      tobi.gelando
      Sweden's intelligence is supper good that there never could catch the murder of Olav Palme !!!
      Sweden only airs what the Cia allowed them and tell !!!
      I live in sweden and I must say that I think we must have the most stupid
      intelligence, militärt and politicians om earth. They
      all get their intelligence from main stream fake
      news media that runs the Russia scare 24/7.

      They claim that it's Russian spies everywhere but haven't been able to catch a single one. The other week they claimed that at least a 100 persons working at the Russian embassy are spies. Yes. probably the embassy have personnel that reads Swedish newspapers and report back to Kreml and to Russian newspapers and that is what the secret service is called spying.

      The other day our PM told that as we know that the Russians has interfered in the American election we now have to take countermeasures. He is so badly updated and brainwashed that he doesn't know that there is no proof of Russian interference in the US election.
      These clowns and brainwashed NATO lapdogs are a shame for our country. They can't keep track of 150 ISIS fighters tha has returned from Syria and couldn't probably track their own tail if they had one
