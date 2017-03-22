Register
13:46 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Air Force during a joint battalion drill of the airborne units of Russia, Belarus and Serbia (File)

    Philippines Interested in Purchasing Russian Military Equipment

    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    127770

    The Philippines has expressed interest in purchasing Russian military equipment, the deputy director of Russia's FSMTC told Sputnik Wednesday.

    Mi-17V-5
    © http://www.my-photo.ru/
    Talks on Deliveries of Russian Mi-17V-5 Helicopters to Thailand Almost Complete
    LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik) — The Philippines has expressed interest in purchasing Russian helicopters, fast boats, drones and small weapons, the deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "The partners express interest to the Russian military equipment, including helicopter equipment, fast boats, unmanned aircraft and small weapons," Mikhail Petukhov said.

    Petukhov, who heads the Russian delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017, stressed that Russia was ready for the constructive talks and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Philippines.

    "However we have not received an official request for the defense products supplies from the customer yet," Petukhov noted.

    The official christening ceremony of the Project 1166 Gepard 3.9/Dinh Tien Hoang-class light frigate, produced for the Vietnamese Navy, takes place in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogovid
    Russia, Sri Lanka Discuss Delivery Contract of Gepard 3.9 Frigates
    While Russia and the Philippines have not concluded any military-technical cooperation contracts to date, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has voiced the possibility of halting military and technical cooperation with the United States in favor of cooperation with Russia and China. In addition, a spokesman for BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian joint military venture, said during Thailand Defense & Security-2015 exhibition that the Philippines had been among the countries which had expressed interest in buying the BrahMos short-range supersonic missile.

    LIMA, the largest exhibition in the Asia Pacific region, started in Malaysia’s Langkawi resort on Tuesday. Russia is presenting fighter jets, submarines and amphibious aircraft at the event. The annual exhibition accounts for 45 percent of Russian military equipment sales.

    Related:

    Back to School: US Military Getting to Grips With Russian Through Kids Books
    Russian Military Awaits Pentagon's Comment on Deadly US Strike in Syria
    Reports of Russian Military on Libyan-Egyptian Border 'Untrue' - Libyan Army
    Russian Military Delivers 1.6 Tonnes of Aid to Syria Over Past Day
    Tags:
    military equipment, purchase, LIMA-2017, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Mikhail Petukhov, Russia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok