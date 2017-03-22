Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive Six T-50 Stealth Jets - Deputy Commander

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov This is When 5th-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jets Will Join Russian Army

LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive six Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter aircraft as part of the first batch of deliveries, the forces' deputy commander said Wednesday.

"T-50, there are no secrets here, is an aircraft with supersonic speed without afterburners, with stealth and artificial intelligence. We will receive this machine. Six pieces," Lt. Gen. Andrey Yudin told reporters at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.

The T-50 is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with an advanced avionics system and an active phased array airborne radar.