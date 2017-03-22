Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive Six T-50 Stealth Jets - Deputy Commander

"T-50, there are no secrets here, is an aircraft with supersonic speed without afterburners, with stealth and artificial intelligence. We will receive this machine. Six pieces," Lt. Gen. Andrey Yudin told reporters at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.
The T-50 is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with an advanced avionics system and an active phased array airborne radar.
