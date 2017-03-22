Russia, Sri Lanka Discuss Delivery Contract of Gepard 3.9 Frigates

LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik) — An export version of Gepard-class Project 1166.1 frigates, Gepard 3.9 may be used in wartime to resist the engagement of enemy aircraft, ships and submarines; conduct escort missions; carry out of patrol duties; and provide fire support to landing missions and mine-laying.

"The contract is currently at the stage of discussion," Mikhail Petukhov said at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017 where he leads the Russian delegation.

Russia delivered two Gepard 3.9s to Vietnam in 2011, with two other guard vessels under construction in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.