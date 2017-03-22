US Air Force Orders Engine Overhauls for Veteran KC-10 Refueling Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman Technical Services has received a $16.9 million US Air Force contract to provide engine overhauls for the KC-10 long range refuelling aircraft, the US Department of Defense announced.

"Northrop Grumman Technical Services [of] Herndon, Virginia has been awarded a $16.9 million delivery order," the announcement stated on Tuesday. "Contractor will provide engine overhauls in support of the KC-10 Extender."

The Boeing-McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender is an aerial refuelling tanker aircraft that is the military version of the three-engine DC-10 airliner.

The tanker has the fast speed for a refuelling aircraft of about 620 miles per hour (nearly 998 km/hour) and a range of 4,369 miles (7,030 km).