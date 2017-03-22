US Defense Threat Agency Orders $33Mln Support Services Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The K2 Group has received a $33.7 million contract to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) technical support groups, the Department of Defense announced.

"K2 Group of Vienna, Virginia, is being awarded a $33.7 million… contract supporting the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) technical support groups," the announcement stated on Tuesday.

Technical support groups are worldwide, military-led and rapidly deployable teams that provide the combatant commands and other government agencies low-visibility weapons of mass destruction search capability to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, the Defense Department explained.

The K2 Group offers a range of services on national security issues including information security, infrastructure protection and operational support.

The DTRA has the goal of keeping weapons of mass destruction out of the hands of terrorists, according to the agency’s website.