US Warship Arrives in Myanmar for First Visit Since Second World War

The expeditionary fast transport ship arrived from Sri Lanka and the sailors, civilian crewmembers and soldiers on board will be in Myanmar for close to a week before departing for Malaysia for the Pacific Partnership, an annual disaster relief and humanitarian planning exercise.

As the nation formerly known as Burma works to shake off decades of military-led government, its relationship with Washington has strengthened. Former President Barack Obama lifted sanctions against Myanmar in October 2016, not long after the country held free elections, though some still say the government in the largely Buddhist country is guilty of human rights violations against minority groups like the Muslim Rohingya.

On Sunday hundreds protested against the civilian government’s initiative to expedite citizenship for the stateless group, whom some in Myanmar view as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that many Rohingya have been in the country for generations.

Arab News quoted protest organizer Aung Htay as saying,"We are protesting to tell the government to rightfully follow the 1982 citizenship law and we cannot allow the government giving citizenship cards to these illegal migrants."

During its stopover, the Fall River will engage with Myanmar’s navy, and the US embassy will host a performance by the 7th Fleet band. Among the roughly 200 military personnel and civilians onboard are people from the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Task Force 73 commander Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson said in a statement, "We are honored to sail the USNS Fall River and the international Pacific Partnership mission of friendship and disaster preparedness into Yangon as guests of the people of Myanmar…We thank the Myanmar government, people and Navy for hosting this historic visit and we look forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Myanmar."