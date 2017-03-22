US Army to Provide 203,000 Fuses to Saudi Arabia's Military

"L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems [of] Cincinnati, Ohio was awarded a $37.3 million… foreign military sales contract (Saudi Arabia)…[for] 38,284 M734A1 multi-option fuses; and… 165,426 M783 point detonating/delay fuses," the announcement stated on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the US State Department approved the resumption of weapons sales to Riyadh, thus signaling that the new Trump administration would seek closer ties with Saudi Arabia.
Last week, President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All so the Saudis can continue murdering innocent woman and children in Yeman. Just Another puppet nation of the terrorist American government carrying on the scum American murder spree.
Mitach2002