US Marine Sergeant Dies in South Korea After ‘Key Resolve’ War Games

© AP Photo/ Kim Hong-Ji Search Underway After US Marine Pilot Ejects From Crashed Fighter Jet in Japan

Sergeant Major Timonthy J. Rudd, 44, the senior enlisted adviser for 3rd Marine Logistics Group, was participating in Key Resolve, simulated strikes on North Korean targets, at the time of his death. The exercise ran from March 7 to 18, and involved ground, air, naval, and special operations assets, Military.com reported.

On Tuesday, the military issued a statement saying that Rudd “died from a non-combat related incident,” but did not provide further details.

“Sgt. Maj. Rudd gave 27 years of dedicated service to the Marine Corps, and it was an honor to work with him. His death is a great loss to Headquarters Regiment and the Corps,” Col. Christopher A. Feyedelem, commander of Headquarters Regiment, 3rd MLG, wrote in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers.”

Rudd, a Texas native, joined the Marine Corps in 1990, where he trained as an infantry assaultman. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan and had been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star, the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two gold stars, an Army Commendation Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon.

The Key Resolve is held annually by the US and South Korean militaries.