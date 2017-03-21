Sweden Plans to Double Number of Military Experts in Iraq

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The Swedish government has submitted to the parliament the proposal on continuing the country’s support for the US-led international coalition's efforts aimed at training Iraqi troops, according to the statement.

© AFP 2017/ Mohammed SAWAF US Praises Iraq for Not Allowing Shiite Militia Groups in Mosul

"The proposal suggests the parliament's agreement that the government will provide the military group of up to 70 people for the period until December 31, 2017. This doubles the current assistance," the statement read.

At the moment the Swedish servicemen operate in northern Iraq, while the government offered to expand the their presence to other military bases, including those in the central part of the country.

The Swedish government also expressed readiness to increase the military group up to 150 people to support evacuation operations.

In 2014, the Daesh terrorist group, banned in many countries including Russia, launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.