22:36 GMT +321 March 2017
    Swedish EMF (Embarked Military Force). (File)

    Sweden Plans to Double Number of Military Experts in Iraq

    © AP Photo/ Tim Freccia
    Military & Intelligence
    0 5412

    Sweden plans to send up to 70 servicemen to Iraq to provide local security forces with necessary training, thus doubling the number of experts deployed in the country, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The Swedish government has submitted to the parliament the proposal on continuing the country’s support for the US-led international coalition's efforts aimed at training Iraqi troops, according to the statement.

    Iraqi government forces supported by fighters from the Abbas Brigade, which fight under the umbrella of the Shiite popular mobilisation units, advance in village of Badush, some 15 kilometres northwest of Mosul, during the ongoing battle to retake the city's west from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on March 8, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed SAWAF
    US Praises Iraq for Not Allowing Shiite Militia Groups in Mosul

    "The proposal suggests the parliament's agreement that the government will provide the military group of up to 70 people for the period until December 31, 2017. This doubles the current assistance," the statement read.

    At the moment the Swedish servicemen operate in northern Iraq, while the government offered to expand the their presence to other military bases, including those in the central part of the country.

    The Swedish government also expressed readiness to increase the military group up to 150 people to support evacuation operations.

    In 2014, the Daesh terrorist group, banned in many countries including Russia, launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.

