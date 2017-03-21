Laser Targeting System Upgrade to Give Ground Spotters Greater Accuracy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — With a single hand-held device, US marines can relay accurate coordinates for lethal, on-target fire support, the release explained.

"The binocular-like system replaces the larger, multi-item legacy, while delivering more accurate distance and location information of targets through built-in laser range technology," the release stated.

The new system being provided to spotters integrates a rangefinder, day and night cameras, Global Positioning System and celestial positioning systems into a single unit that allows marines to work regardless of time or weather, the release noted.