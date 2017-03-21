Register
18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
    Dutch rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt (C) holds a parliamentary hearing on the subject of Improving the protection of whistleblowers, with the participation of NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden via video link from Russia (Above) on June 23, 2015, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, northeastern France.

    New Evidence Plugs Missing 11-Day Gap in Snowden’s US Escape Story

    128170

    Papers have emerged that prove US whistleblower Edward Snowden, in fact, checked into a hotel shortly after arriving to Hong Kong rather than spending 11 days in the hands of foreign spy handlers, an online news outlet said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The check-in forms, provided by the Mira Hotel to Snowden’s lawyers and released by The Intercept, show that Snowden arrived at Mira Hotel on May 21, 2013, and not on June 1 as was initially claimed in passing by The Wall Street Journal three years ago and then circulated in US media.

    Edward Snowden greets the audience before he is honored with the Carl von Ossietzky medal by International League for Human Rights to during a video conference call after he received the award in Berlin December 14, 2014.
    Jail Sentences Insufficient to Stop Leaks of Classified Information to US Public - Snowden

    The outlet stressed Snowden stayed at the hotel under his own name up until June 10, when he was flushed out by reporters after being exposed in an article by the Guardian newspaper.

    The so-called Missing Eleven Days story has been a key accusation leveled at the US National Security Agency’s former contractor since he leaked documents that exposed the spying activities of the NSA on millions of US nationals.

    Mainstream media used the alleged hole in Snowden’s narrative, which began with his flight from the United States on May 20, 2013 and ended with his interview with journalists, to fuel their speculations that he might have been groomed by Chinese or Russian agents during that period.

      jas
      The outlet stressed Snowden stayed at the hotel under his own name up until June 10, when he was flushed out by reporters after being exposed in an article by the Guardian newspaper.
      --
      That isn't true. It is typical omission of truth, which is the same as lying. Snowden CONFESSED before he was at his safe location, which is inexplicable.
      www.democracynow.org/2013/6/10/youre_being_watched_edward_snowden_emerges
      www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jun/09/edward-snowden-nsa-whistleblower-surveillance
      "The 29-year-old source behind the biggest intelligence leak in the NSA's history explains his motives, his uncertain future and why he never intended on hiding in the shadows "

      What is going on at Sputnik? Is the coverage that sloppy or intentionally deceptive? I remember when it happened that they didn't have a clue who it was, and Snowden confessed before he was safe. I think he was supposed to get trapped in Russia, and the evidence supports that belief.
