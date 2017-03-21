Register
    U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-320th Alpha Battery, 2nd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division, walk among grape orchards during a patrol towards COP Nolen, in the volatile Arghandab Valley, Kandahar, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2010

    New Zealand Denies Allegations of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan in 2010

    © AP Photo/ Rodrigo Abd
    Military & Intelligence
    New Zealand troops behaved according to the relevant rules of engagement in Afghanistan in 2010 and were not responsible for civilian casualties, contrary to claims that have resurfaced lately, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said Tuesday in a statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The armed forces were responding to the allegations made in "Hit & Run," a book released earlier in the day in New Zealand that suggested six civilians died and 15 were injured during a raid by New Zealand, US and Afghan troops of two Afghan villages in 2010.

    Smoke rises following fighting between the Afghan National Army and Taliban insurgents in the Sangin district of Helmand province (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    NATO Mission Probing Report of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan's Sangin - Pentagon

    According to the The Guardian newspaper, the NZDF said an investigation into the 2010 events had already been conducted, and now the NZDF stood by its 2011 statement, which said that the probe had "concluded that the allegations of civilian casualties were unfounded."

    "The NZDF is confident that New Zealand personnel conducted themselves in accordance with the applicable rules of engagement," the NZDF said, as quoted by the newspaper.

    According to media reports, the book's authors, Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson, used multiple interviews of the villages' residents, as well as the soldiers of New Zealand and Afghan armed forces.

    The book reportedly alleged that the attack was a retaliation for the death of New Zealand's Lt. Tim O'Donnell and that the soldiers did not help wounded civilians.

