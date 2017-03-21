Russia to Float Out 1st Upgraded Borei-Class Strategic Submarine on March 31

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is the first Borei-class vessel being built under the modernized Project 955A program, which envisions improvements including arming the sub with enhanced Bulava-M sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"On the 31st," Sevmash Director General, Mikhail Budnichenko told reporters of the Knyaz Vladimir's floating-out date.

The Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class strategic submarines, which are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent, by 2020.

Currently there are four Borei-class submarines in the Russian Navy.