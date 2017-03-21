Russia to Float Out 1st Upgraded Borei-Class Strategic Submarine on March 31

"On the 31st," Sevmash Director General, Mikhail Budnichenko told reporters of the Knyaz Vladimir's floating-out date.
The Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class strategic submarines, which are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent, by 2020.
Currently there are four Borei-class submarines in the Russian Navy.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These subs should be kept in plain view on the surface 24/7 off the West and East coasts of the US, at the same 17min distance from Moscow as the missiles the US has in Norwegian fjords,Turkey and Germany pointing at Russia. They will serve as an early warning system, before any missiles can be fired by the great satan it will need to knock of these subs on the surface first.
Drain the swamp