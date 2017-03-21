Russia, Indonesia Launch Draft Contract Talks on Delivery of Su-35 Fighters

LANGKAWI (Sputnik) — The Su-35 fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi Company aircraft manufacturer between 2003 and 2008. It was first introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show as a "4++ generation" heavily-upgraded derivative of the Su-27 multirole fighter.

"Currently, negotiations are underway to agree on a draft contract for the supply of Su-35 aircraft to the Republic of Indonesia. We hope that the signing will take place in the near future," Mikhail Petukhov said.

Petukhov, who heads the Russian delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017, said the number of Su-35s to deliver would be after finalizing the contract terms.

Media reports suggested late last year that Indonesia could buy up to 10 Russian-made multirole superiority fighters.