Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters

In 2017, all of Gotland's 350 shelters should be thoroughly checked, MSB head Mats Berglund told Swedish Radio. Since the moment they were built, the shelters have been only subjected to random spot-checks, but are slated for a comprehensive inspection of unmatched scope in the light of the "special situation" in the Baltic and the ongoing rearmament. Gotland's shelters have room for 35,000 people, and most of them are situated in the capital city Visby, as well as Slite and Fårösund, while the island has a total population of roughly 60,000.
In total, there are over 65,000 shelters with room for about 7 million people in Sweden, a nation of 10 million. According to MSB, they are intended to provide protection against all weapons that might be used, such as shock waves, shrapnel, gas, biological weapons, fire and ionizing radiation.
During the Cold War, the Swedish government spent up to 80 billion SEK ($9bln) to build a comprehensive system of shelters throughout the country. When the Soviet Union broke up and the Warsaw Pact was ultimately dissolved in 1991, there was shelter space available for 80 percent of Sweden's population of that time. Since then, however, few new shelters have been built, whereas many have fallen into disuse. Another factor worth considering is that Sweden's population has risen by over a million during the past two decades.
Security officials in Swedish municipalities voiced their discontent with the impending changes and admitted being hopelessly behind in preparations for lack of funds. Additionally, there was admittedly no clear-cut plan for how municipalities should provide protective masks, vaccines or fuel in the event of a crisis.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [In total, there are over 65,000 shelters with room for about 7 million people in Sweden, a nation of 10 million. According to MSB, they are intended to provide protection against all weapons that might be used, such as shock waves, shrapnel, gas, biological weapons, fire and ionizing radiation.]
Lickie Weeks
Well, it looks like both Sweden and Russia are preparing for Nuclear War with each other. This will be a good thing, and improve the economy tremendously.
After 7 billion people are eliminated from the earth instantly; the remaining 500 million will have an easier time finding jobs in the new post-Nuclear economy;
as the markets will be less competitive, and much easier to make a profit from, than they are in today's low-wage economy.
The amount of gold available per person will be 15 times greater, there will be 7 billion less people to feed; and the National Debts will all be wiped out, instantly. We will go back to using Silver Coins again for buying and selling in daily activities. The precious metals crowd will get filthy rich over this.
With all the advances in automation and farm equipment, the 500,000 million survivors can easily surpass the productivity of the previous 7 billion killed off earlier; and the quality of post-Nuclear War life will improve substantially, over that of the old world. But, what will the extraterrestrial space aliens do about it?