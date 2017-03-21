Russian Missile Division in Siberia Will Be Armed With Yars ICBMs in 2017

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.

"The vision will be fully equipped with Yars mobile ground missile systems this year," Karakaev told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on an inspection

The RS-24 Yars was introduced into service in July 2010. It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo.

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces is expected to be equipped with 108 RS-24 missile defense systems by 2020, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.