Russian Missile Division in Siberia Will Be Armed With Yars ICBMs in 2017

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.
"The vision will be fully equipped with Yars mobile ground missile systems this year," Karakaev told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on an inspection
Russia's Strategic Missile Forces is expected to be equipped with 108 RS-24 missile defense systems by 2020, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bravo Russia !!! Show the Usa terror state that you will never ever buck down !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What if the engine won't start, or the vehicle wipes out in a freak snowstorm?
tobi.gelando
Lickie Weeks