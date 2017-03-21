Russia, Indonesia Discuss Delivery Contract of 2 Stealth Submarines to Jakarta

"The draft contract is under discussion," Mikhail Petukhov said of the Project 636 Varshavyanka class diesel-electric submarines.
The Varshavyanka-class is an improved version of Kilo-class submarines that feature elements of advanced stealth technology, extended combat range and the ability to strike land, surface and underwater targets.
The vessel, carrying crews of 52, has a top underwater speed of 20 knots and a cruising range of 400 miles (electric propulsion), with the ability to patrol for 45 days. The submarines are armed with 18 torpedoes and eight surface-to-air missiles.
The submarines are mainly intended for anti-ship and anti-submarine missions in coastal waters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)