Russia Supplies to Myanmar First Three Yak-130 Combat Trainers - FSMTC

LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik) — Petukhov heads the Russian delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.

"The delivery of the first batch of Yak-130 aircraft to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar was completed in 2016. The contract is scheduled to be completed in 2017," he said when asked whether the first three Yak-130 combat trainer planes were delivered to Myanmar under the contract signed in 2015.

Russia plans to deliver additional Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to Myanmar next year, Petukhov added.

