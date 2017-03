© Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko Who Benefits From Russia Selling S-400 to Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — FSMTC spokeswoman Maria Vorobyeva told reporters that Russia and China are implementing the S-400 Triumf delivery contract "in strict accordance with its terms and conditions."

"The deliveries will be made within the deadlines secured in the relevant documents," Vorobyeva said a day after a Russian lawmaker told local radio that S-400 supplies to China got underway.

Vladimir Gutenev later clarified to online media that the S-400 were at the production stage and not at the stage of delivery.