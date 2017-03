WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has received a more than $12 million US Air Force contract to boost the range of 10 MQ-9 Reaper drones, the Department of Defense announced.

"General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems [of] Poway, California has been awarded a $12.2 million… contract…[to] fabricate 10 … MQ-9 Block 5 extended range installation kits [and] MQ-9 Block 5… Asymmetric Digital Datalink Computer installation kits," the announcement said on Monday.

General Atomics will also provide 10 MQ-9 Beyond Line of Sight installation kits and other equipment to upgrade the drones, the Defense Department added.