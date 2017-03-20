Register
23:51 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016

    Pentagon Seeks Balance on Releasing Details of $550M B-21 Long Range Bomber

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 42702

    When the Pentagon developed the B-2 stealth bomber, senior officials said that the armed forces had not been “open enough,” but never revealed what lessons they learned from their mistake. For the Pentagon’s next big budget item, the B-21, officials hope to avoid making the same error.

    "We have to do better, but we can’t go too far," Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch said Thursday at a conference outside Washington DC. 

    US Sen. John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    McCain: US Air Force Fails to Serve by Hiding Cost of B-21 Strategic Bomber

    Bunch did not mention what material efficiencies were lost by keeping the B-21 stealth bomber secretive to foreign intelligence agencies, but he did say that for this project the service will remain "tight-lipped" about the program —  just maybe not as much, Defense Tech reported. 

    "One of the things we did find out on the B-2 was we weren’t open enough," Bunch noted. Nevertheless, "with where we’re at today, I don’t see releasing anymore details for a period of time," the lieutenant general said. 

    Issues previously arose regarding the secrecy, or lack thereof, with the stealth bomber program the Pentagon hopes will enter service by the mid-2020s. The size of the total contract awarded to defense contractor Northrop Grumman has also com under scrutiny for the Pentagon’s eagerness to maintain a hush-hush attitude. 

    "The Air Force has already told our enemies what each plane costs, what it looks like and who is making its most important components," Senator John McCain wrote in a War is Boring open letter. This "would seems to be more useful" for foreign intelligence agencies "than the overall contract value," McCain said. 

    "I hate the stuff that shows up in the press," Gen. John Hyten of US Strategic command said of the information published detailing the enormous cost estimates of the program. "If you put a cost estimate out in the press, it’s not only our adversaries that are looking at it, but the people that are going to build the system are looking at that."

    Pentagon fence
    © Flickr/ Kevin Harber
    US Considers Syria-Israel Fire Exchange to be Bilateral Matter - Pentagon

    The Congressional Research Service has indicated that the "average procurement unit cost" has been estimated at $550 million per bomber in fiscal year 2020 dollars. The winning bid for the plan ended up at an "equivalent of $564 million in FY2016 dollars."

    According to a Defense Tech report, Northrop Grumman beat out Boeing to secure a contract worth $21 billion, but that the figure could easily double. Pentagon officials have promised a "critical design review" of the Air Force program but have yet to share when the review would take place or how long it would take to complete, Defense Tech noted. 

    Related:

    US Should Grow Air Force, Ensure B-21 Bomber Program - Acting Secretary
    ‘Fundsucker,’ ‘Budget Overrun’: Rejected Name Ideas for US’ New B-21 Bomber
    ‘B-21 Raider’: Future Air Force Stealth Bomber Gets New Name
    US Air Force Selects Finalists for Name of New B-21 Strategic Bomber
    McCain: US Air Force Fails to Serve by Hiding Cost of B-21 Strategic Bomber
    Tags:
    B-2 Bomber, B-21, US Air Force, Pentagon, Congressional Research Service, John Hyten, Lt. Gen Arnold Bunch, John McCain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok