Afghan Air Forces Receive Four Light Attack Aircraft From US - Pentagon

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air and 438th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander Brigadier General David Hicks called Monday’s delivery a "game changer."

"The AAF pilots are continually gaining proficiency in the A-29," Hicks stated. "They are capable of providing air attack anywhere in the country. In the past, the Afghan National Army relied on the [US-led] coalition for air support. Now, it’s their own countrymen overhead flying the missions."

The delivery reduced the inventory of A-29 aircraft to seven at Moody Air Force base in the United States, where the planes are used to train pilots, the release explained.