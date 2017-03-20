"Many of [Russian] aviation, maritime and drone technologies showcased in Langkawi have been tested in real battle conditions in the Syrian anti-terror operation, and the company has seen rising interest from foreign buyers," Rosoboronexport's delegation head Vladimir Yereshchenko said in a statement.
Yereshchenko said the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 45 percent of the state corporation’s military exports.
The joint Russian delegation will exhibit some 500 pieces of equipment from 20 defense industry companies, including Su-30SM advanced fighters, Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and a Project 636 submarine.
