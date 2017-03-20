MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (LIMA 2017) will be held on March 21-25. It is expected to attract 550 companies from 38 countries and 40,000 visitors. Russia will be represented by Rosoboronexport, its sole exporter of military equipment.

"Many of [Russian] aviation, maritime and drone technologies showcased in Langkawi have been tested in real battle conditions in the Syrian anti-terror operation, and the company has seen rising interest from foreign buyers," Rosoboronexport's delegation head Vladimir Yereshchenko said in a statement.

Yereshchenko said the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 45 percent of the state corporation’s military exports.

The joint Russian delegation will exhibit some 500 pieces of equipment from 20 defense industry companies, including Su-30SM advanced fighters, Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and a Project 636 submarine.