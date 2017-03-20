Register
    Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during tactical flight training. (File)

    Russia to Showcase Battle-Tested Jets, Warships at LIMA 2017 Expo Delegate

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    0 15550

    Russian military hardware used in the Syrian campaign will make appearance at this week’s key Asian maritime and aerospace show in Malaysia, the chief of the Russian state arms exporter’s delegation said Monday.

    S-400 air defense system
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russian Almaz-Antey Concern to Present S-400 Systems at LIMA-2017 Expo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (LIMA 2017) will be held on March 21-25. It is expected to attract 550 companies from 38 countries and 40,000 visitors. Russia will be represented by Rosoboronexport, its sole exporter of military equipment.

    "Many of [Russian] aviation, maritime and drone technologies showcased in Langkawi have been tested in real battle conditions in the Syrian anti-terror operation, and the company has seen rising interest from foreign buyers," Rosoboronexport's delegation head Vladimir Yereshchenko said in a statement.

    Yereshchenko said the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 45 percent of the state corporation’s military exports.

    The joint Russian delegation will exhibit some 500 pieces of equipment from 20 defense industry companies, including Su-30SM advanced fighters, Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and a Project 636 submarine.

