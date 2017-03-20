China Has Medium Range Dongfeng Missiles Possibly Targeting Taiwan

© AFP 2017/ SAM YEH Come Again? Manila Seeks Answers After China Admits to Building on Its Islands

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Dongfeng 16 missiles have a range of 1,600 kilometers (roughly 995 miles) and Taiwanese anti-ballistic missile systems would have difficulty intercepting them, which, coupled with other Chinese missile deployments, demonstrated modernization of weapons that could be aimed at Taiwan, the China Post newspaper reported, citing a report delivered by Feng to the Legislative Yuan.

Feng reportedly said that Taiwan would upgrade its early warning systems and strengthen response measures while at the same time keeping up the policy aimed at peace and communication.

Since 1949, when the Kuomindang forces were moved to Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong’s communists, Beijing has regarded the island as its breakaway province. In 1992, the two sides reached a consensus that there is only one China, although they did not lay out the full meaning and all implications of "one China." However, this consensus presupposed that Taiwan would not seek formal independence.