China Has Medium Range Dongfeng Missiles Possibly Targeting Taiwan

Feng reportedly said that Taiwan would upgrade its early warning systems and strengthen response measures while at the same time keeping up the policy aimed at peace and communication.
Since 1949, when the Kuomindang forces were moved to Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong’s communists, Beijing has regarded the island as its breakaway province. In 1992, the two sides reached a consensus that there is only one China, although they did not lay out the full meaning and all implications of "one China." However, this consensus presupposed that Taiwan would not seek formal independence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The dontaskdonttell sailors in the US Navy are all jumping ship, afraid of the Chinese LongDongFeng neutron bomb missile. PLA has made it clear that in the non populated sea surrounding China shores, entire US aircraft carrier fleets will be targeted with this weapon of choice. The stricken sailors and ships to be towed to shore as bounty and hostages.
Drain the swamp