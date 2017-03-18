Money Comes First: Trump Claims 'Germany Owes Vast Sums' to NATO, US for Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Germany owes "vast sums of money" to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States for defending the country, US President Donald Trump said Saturday.
Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 марта 2017 г.
…vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 марта 2017 г.
During the meeting, Trump reaffirmed his support to NATO and the need for the members of the Alliance to "pay their fair share for the cost of defense."
The target of spending two percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at its September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO figures.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He's right because he is not a Socialist. But Obama and Merkel considered it an even trade for the US to get Merkel's cooperation with the global conspiracy to dominate the world with one powerful and Marxist, and violent government. But Trump doesn't want any of that, so he's wondering what Merkel has done for the US other than criticize conservatives. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Germans have become so weak...sad. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh and they owe the US for the marshall plan too? /s
Trump has been demanding money from Mexico and now Germany. An old tweet also shows Trump demanding money from the Saudis. The funny part is Trump has filed for bankruptcy some 4 times.