Money Comes First: Trump Claims 'Germany Owes Vast Sums' to NATO, US for Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Germany owes "vast sums of money" to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States for defending the country, US President Donald Trump said Saturday.

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 марта 2017 г.

…vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 марта 2017 г.

During the meeting, Trump reaffirmed his support to NATO and the need for the members of the Alliance to "pay their fair share for the cost of defense."

The target of spending two percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at its September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO figures.