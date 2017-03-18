US Military Pays Roughly $100 Million for ‘Leading Edge’ Microelectronics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense contractor GlobalFoundries has received an almost $100 million Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMA) contract to provide state-of-the-art technology to the US armed forces and other federal agencies, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“GlobalFoundries US [of] Hopewell Junction, New York is being awarded a $99.7 million modification… contract… for access to leading edge, current, and legacy microelectronics and trusted processes for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies,” the release stated on Friday.

Work on the contract is to be completed by March 31, 2018 and the Defense Microelectronics Activity in McClellan in the US state of California will supervise it, the release added.