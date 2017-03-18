Register
    Cold War 2.0?! Lawmaker: US Needs to Plan for Potential Nuke War With Russia

    Cassandra Fairbanks
    A Democratic lawmaker from Massachusetts has declared that the US needs to prepare for a potential nuclear war with Russia.

    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump arrive on stage during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    Smoke, But No Fire: Former Clinton Advisor Declares No Collusion Between Trump and Russia
    Appearing on CNN on Friday, Representative Seth Moulton, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that there has been an agreement of “mutually assured destruction” between the two nations.

    “If they shot their weapons at us, we’d shoot our weapons at them, and therefore a nuclear war was unlikely to happen. But what Russia now says is that they will quote, ‘escalate to de-escalate.’ They are willing to use nuclear weapons to de-escalate a conventional attack. I think that the problem here is that we don’t really have a plan to deal with that.”

    He expressed his concern that Russia may use nuclear weapons against US allies in Europe, and that the US would need to use them in retaliation.

    “What if they target American troops — like the American troops who are training right now in Poland — with a nuclear attack?” he asked. "What are we going to do and how quickly can that get out of control? That is why this is such a serious threat and why the Trump administration has got to take this more seriously.”

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for better relations with Russia, as Democrats and the more neo-conservative members of the Republican Party have continuously called for hostility with the Kremlin over their claims of meddling in the US election.

    In December, Trump reiterated his belief that it is "time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," expressing again his disinterest in conflict with Russia. 

    Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, as well as several Republican senators, have called retaliation against Russia for alleged interference a “political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary.”

      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Lmao. You arrogant idiots. There's no need to plane anything if you have a nuclear war with Russia, Russia will lay waste to America and throw you back beyond the stone ages. You will have land that is worthless and a nation that is no more.
      Plan. Lmao.
      Alan Reid
      In context is a good idea... so... "Russia had issued a new military doctrine whose main innovation was the concept of “de-escalation”—the idea that, if Russia were faced with a large-scale conventional attack that exceeded its capacity for defense, it might respond with a limited nuclear strike" Not 'Will' or 'Promises' they said 'Might' and the causal factor is glossed over as usual 'In the face of a large scale conventional attack' None of this ever gets printed by the MSM.
