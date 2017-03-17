Register
20:00 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Minister of Defence, Finance and Corporate Affairs of India Arun Jaitley listens during the inaugural session of the India-Russia military and industrial conference in New Delhi on March 17, 2017

    India Seeks Russian Help With Defense Tech to Increase 'Make in India' Component

    © AFP 2017/ Money SHARMA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13927

    Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said Russia should be more liberal in sharing technology for components of Russian-origin equipment so as to increase indigenous production of components under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India program.

    Su-34 (left), T-50 (centre) and Su-35 (right) aircraft at the 2015 MAKS air show's opening ceremony in the Moscow suburban town of Zhukovsky.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia, India Finalizing Agreement on Fighter Jet Development Work - Russian Trade Minister
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The defense minister said Russia has been India's time-tested strategic partner for 70 years.

    "Many of the defense platforms, particularly Russian platforms made in India under license production, have very high import content, because these components are sub-systems and are still imported. We need to review this trend and increase the indigenous content of our defense capital procurement," Jaitley said.

    As most of India's defense equipment and inventory is of Russian origin, Russian companies would have the comparative advantage in partnering with Indian companies.

    "We are one of the largest importers of military hardware; this is not a label we are happy with. Make in India in defense aimed at not only domestic needs but for Indian companies to be part of the global supply chain. I think there is tremendous scope for collaboration so that they are part of a global supply chain," said Jaitley.

    Russian Helicopters on MAKS-2015
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Indian Firm Interested in Buying Up to 5% of Russian Helicopters Shares
    For instance, technology transfer is holding up the signing of the final agreement on the fifth generation fighter jets program since 2013, said defense sources.

    "It will be still better if Russia transfers the technology for indigenous production. It will further reduce the uncertainty associated with import from Russia, apart from promoting manufacturing in India, even if it will be of spares," said Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor to the Defense Ministry.

    India is also hopeful of becoming a member of the Wassenaar export control regime soon which will allow access to technologies that can be used for both civil and military purposes. "Joining the Wassenaar agreement will integrate India with the global efforts for non-proliferation and facilitate India's defense trade," said Cowshish.

    Related:

    Russia, India Finalizing Agreement on Fighter Jet Development Work - Minister
    Indian Firm Interested in Buying Up to 5% of Russian Helicopters Shares
    India Signs Spares’ Supply Pact With Russia for Sukhoi Fleet
    India, Russia Sign Agreement on Sukhoi-30MKI Aircraft After-Sales Service
    Tags:
    Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok