Tillerson Refuses to Rule Out Nuclearization of US Allies in Asia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused on Friday to rule out the nuclearization of US allies in Asia in order to address the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

"Nothing has been taken off the table," Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News when asked if he would rule out nuclearization of US allies in the region.

Earlier on Friday, Tillerson said the United States' strategic patience with North Korea has ended , and warned that all options are on the table in dealing with Pyongyang, including military intervention.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.