Register
16:59 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A technician sits near Sweden's C130 Hercules transport aircraft during the Lithuanian - NATO air force exercise at the air force base near Siauliai Zuokniai, Lithunaia on April 1, 2014

    Thanks But No Thanks: Swedes Stand Up to Army Bosses Lobbying for NATO Accession

    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    116940

    Earlier this week, two of Sweden's top military officers came up with a proposal on "treaty-bound" defense obligations, which non-aligned Sweden currently lacks. As a result, Swedish Supreme Commander Micael Bydén came under fire for breaking Sweden's established policy of non-alignment and drawing the Nordic county into NATO.

    Swedish armoured personnel carriers are seen in Visby harbour, island of Gotland, Sweden September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/ Soren Andersson
    'Russian Threat' Helps Swedish Defense Wrest Another Budget Hike
    In the proposal set forth by the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Bydén and Chief of Staff Dennis Gyllensporre, the government's attention is brought to the merits of NATO-style "treaty-bound defense obligations." Despite the somewhat confusing wording, Swedish army bosses made no secret of what was actually meant.

    "NATO is an example of a treaty-bound multilateral cooperation," Rear Admiral Jonas Haggren told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    This statement clearly gainsays Sweden's traditional policy of non-alignment, which the Nordic country has maintained for decades after successfully staying out of wars since 1814. Given that, it is no wonder that the "NATO proposal" triggered strong criticism from all corners of the Swedish political arena. Left Party's Stig Henriksson, member of Sweden's parliamentary defense committee, said it bordered on misconduct on the Supreme Commander's part.

    "I don't think it is the responsibility of professional militaries to make this sort of assessment. It is crossing the border between policies and authorities," Stig Henriksson told Svenska Dagbladet.

    Royal Marines
    © Wikipedia/ Wheelie A'barrow/MOD
    Finland, Sweden Invited to UK-Led Expeditionary Force, Creep Closer to NATO
    Even Liberal Allan Widman, defense committee chairman and long-standing NATO supporter, argued that Bydén was taking sides, which may indicate a course shift.

    "It is as clear as day. There is no other multilateral security cooperation with mandatory defense obligations for the western democracies other than NATO. It is the only option. The generals who wrote this understand it, and the recipients will also perceive it that way. This is beyond any doubt," Allan Widman told Svenska Dagbladet.

    Even Conservative defense committee member Hans Wallmark saw a commitment to NATO. According to Wallmark, the fact that powers within the military were seeking further collaboration with NATO indicated that the government's "uncertainty line" basically was a challenge for Sweden.

    Swedish Armed Forces Communications Director Marcela Sylvander disclaimed allegations of the Supreme Commander siding with NATO in a tweet. According to Sylvander, Bydén was "in favor of a generic discussion of various partnerships and consequences thereof."

    Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom
    © AP Photo/ TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery
    Swedish NATO-Opposing Foreign Minister Slammed as 'US Hater'
    Sweden's current security policy is defined by non-alignment and provides in its current form no room for defense alliances, military pacts, or a "treaty-bound defense obligation" for that matter. Instead, it is based on partnership with NATO and bilateral cooperation with the US and the UK.

    Neither Sweden's unilateral declaration not to remain passive in case of a conflict affecting any of the Nordic or EU countries, nor Article 42.7 in the EU Treaty, which urges the signer nations to provide support and assistance in case of attack, actually constituted "treaty-based obligations," Svenska Dagbladet pointed out.

    Although Sweden's current "red-green" coalition government consisting of the Social Democrats and the Greens repeatedly pledged to uphold the country's time-tested non-allegiance, numerous defense experts and politicians have voiced increasing support for NATO, following the "Russian threat," which is being thrust upon Swedes by mainstream media and government bodies.

    The Swedish Armed Forces have recently played the ubiquitous "Russian aggression" card as a pretext for wringing a SEK500mln ($57mln) budget hike. However, Micael Bydén previously indicated that "at least" 6.5 million SEK ($740mln) was necessary to boost Sweden's defense.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Lures Finland Deeper Into NATO
    Sweden Flirts With NATO Amid Drills Aimed at Deterring Russian 'Threat'
    Gov't Report Advises Sweden to Join NATO to Keep Russia From 'Borrowing' Gotland
    Swedes Drill With NATO, Despite 'No Immediate Threat' From Russia
    Flawed Logic: Swedish Writer Knocks Common Sense Into NATO Supporters
    Tags:
    NATO, Micael Byden, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Soros is busy. I thought Donald Trump was against NATO enlargement? Yet, Soros is going round the globe, any nation near Russia, the cheque book comes out, in return for support of NATO. I guess they will be working on Switzerland next.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok