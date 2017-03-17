Register
15:27 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Ka-52K helicopter takes off from the deck of Admiral Kuznetsov heavy aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. File photo

    'Detect, Control and Destroy': Russia to Build Syria-Tested Helicopters for Navy

    Press service of the Northern Fleet
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 23240

    Several of the world's most advanced ship-borne helicopters, including the Ka-52K, the Ka-31R and the Ka-226T, will enter service with the Russian Navy by 2025, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

    KA-27 ship-based helicopter. (File)
    © Sputnik/
    All-Seeing Eye: New Russian Helicopter Can Detect All Types of Ships and Subs
    The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week that heavily-modified versions of several ship-based helicopters are due to be put into service with the Russian Navy by 2025.

    These include the Ka-52K Katran reconnaissance and combat helicopter, the Ka-31R airborne early warning helicopter and the Ka-226T multi-role helicopter, which is capable of being deployed on smaller ships.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Viktor Pryadka, a Russian military expert who is director general of the Avintel Aviation Technology Alliance, said that the helicopters will be deployed to the newest frigates, corvettes and patrol ships due to be delivered to the Russian Navy.

    The Ka-52K helicopter
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    The Ka-52K helicopter

    He explained that the need for the sophisticated shipborne helicopters arose due to changes in Russia's fleet, and specified a need for combat, airborne early warning and anti-submarine vessels.

    "The deployment of helicopters can increase the pilot's range of detection and ability to counteract against various types of enemy weapons. The three modifications [of the helicopters] are just needed in order to detect, control and destroy these types of weapons," Pryadka said.

    According to him, the new helicopters are currently in the process of being supplied to the Russian Navy.

    A Kamov Ka-31R Helix helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel. File photo
    Website Dover-Marina.com
    A Kamov Ka-31R Helix helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel. File photo

    "Actually, the helicopters are already being mass produced and delivery [to the Russian Navy] has most probably started," Pryadka said, adding that the assembly line already exists and is debugged in previous modifications.

    He also said that the Syrian experience was taken into account during the production of the helicopters.

    "In Syria, it was possible for several months to drill both aircraft's and helicopters' carrier-borne combat missions. This practical combat experience will add to building helicopters with the necessary modifications and performance characteristics," Pryadka concluded.

    Last month, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that Russia successfully tested its latest Ka-52K Katran reconnaissance and combat helicopter during the recent Mediterranean cruise by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. 

    Ka-226T
    © Flickr/ jv.bhasker
    Ka-226T

    The Admiral Kuznetsov's  Captain,  Sergey Artamonov,  heaped praise on the Ka-52K, calling it "the  best of its kind around."

    "The test flights we conducted during the cruise showed that this helicopter has great potential as a weapon and as a major element of our naval airpower,” Artamonov said in a documentary aired by Russia's Rossiya-24 news network.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko
    This is What Russia's Navy Can Learn From Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Mission in Syria
    The Ka-52K's firepower is notably greater compared than that of its land-based counterpart.

    It can be armed with torpedoes, depth charges and even heavy missiles capable of sinking an enemy warship. The helicopter is equipped with a laser beam guidance system and Okhotnik video processing system.

    The helicopter can be further upgraded to carry Kh1AD and Kh35 anti-ship missiles, which are currently used by Su-30, Su-35 and MiG-29K warplanes and are able to inflict serious damage, even to aircraft carriers.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    First Ka-226T Ship-Based Helicopter Produced in Russia – Russian Helicopters CEO
    Arctic Version of Mi-8AMTSh Helicopter Joins Russian Air Force
    Admiral Kuznetsov's Mission 'Dispels Doubts Over Russia's Naval Capabilities'
    Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Returns Home After Syria Mission
    If Admiral Kuznetsov is So Insignificant, Why Did the UK Get Hysterical?
    Tags:
    frigates, missions, helicopters, deployment, enemy, production, weapons, Ka-31R, Ka-52K, Ka-226T, Russian Navy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok