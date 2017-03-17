Russian Fleet Tracks French La Fayette Frigate's Movement to Western Black Sea

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the movement of France's La Fayette frigate, which is currently headed to the western part of the sea, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.
"The La Fayette class frigate, which entered the Black Sea the previous day, is currently moving to the west. The Black Sea Fleet's forces and detection devices are tracking the frigate's movement," the source said.
The La Fayette-class frigate is capable of carrying air-defense missiles and accommodating Panther copters, as well as heavy range helicopters.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia is "unprofessionally" all over the Black Sea. A "in your face" reminder to NATO that it eternally lost it's gambit for the great carrier smack right in the middle of it: Crimea.
Mikhas
Instead of Vickie Nudelman, Geoffrey Pyatt and some other members of their tribe, declaring "mission accomplished" from Crimean shores and Russian hero-city Sevastopol, blowing their noses at the leaving Russian armada, it is now the other way around.
It's Russia calling the shots here and the space for NATO sabre rattling is increasingly shrinking. Meanwhile Russian naval port at Tartus is now dredged and work is going on for a lager facility that can host most of the Russian ships and there are talks about re-opening previous Soviet ports in Egypt, Algeria and eventually, Libya....