Russia to Float Out 1st Upgraded Borei-Class Strategic Sub in 2Q17

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Knyaz Vladimir is the first Borei-class vessel being built under the modernized Project 955A program, which envisions a number of improvements including arming the sub with enhanced Bulava-M sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"Project 955A Borei-class Knyaz Vladimir nuclear-powered strategic submarine is expected to be floated out in the second quarter of this year. The commissioning will take place on schedule," USC Vice President for Military Shipbuilding Igor Ponomarev told Sputnik.

The Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent.

By 2020, the Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class strategic submarines.

Currently there are four Borei-class submarines in the Russian Navy.