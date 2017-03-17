Register
17 March 2017
    U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a military exercise at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania

    US Deputy Chiefs of Staff: Army Forced to Rely on Weapons Systems Built in 1980s

    Military & Intelligence
    319521

    The US Army's top weapons systems were built during the 1980's for use during the Cold War but will have to be used until 2030 due to funding shortfalls, Army Deputy Chiefs of Staff Lieutenant Generals John Murray and Joseph Anderson said in a joint statement to the US House Armed Services Committee.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The set of systems, dubbed the Big 5, includes the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Apache Attack Helicopter, Blackhawk Utility Helicopter, and Patriot Missile System.

    "We are essentially relying on the same platforms that we have had since the 1980s—the Big 5, consisting of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Apache Attack Helicopter, Blackhawk Utility Helicopter, and Patriot Missile System," the two Army leaders said on Thursday. “The Army developed these systems to provide a credible deterrent during the Cold War and given the current level of funding, we will continue to rely on all five platforms into the 2030s and beyond."

    The Army as a conventional force has remained unchallenged for 70 years but is now at risk, the general's observed. After nearly two decades at war, adversaries have taken note of US operations and tactics and are developing means to exploit vulnerabilities.

    The US Department of Defense has lobbied the US Congress to eliminate funding restrictions imposed by the Budget Control Act which, they say, is a threat to military effectiveness.

    Cold War, M-1 Abrams tank, US Army, United States
      Darrell R
      With all the money the US armed forces get, if they don't have the money for the most advanced weaponry on planet earth, someone is seriously mismanaging this money. Perhaps they need to update how they manage it. Not only would this fix their so called budget shortfalls, but perhaps the taxpayers won't get so ripped off. Try fewer wars, and don't waste money creating a new Cold War that we don't need.
      jasin reply toDarrell R(Show commentHide comment)
      Darrell R, More like seriously STEALING some money.
      ivanwa88
      It is probable that at least 60% of the budget is siphoned off into CIA and Pentagon covert operations and bribes and payments to mercenaries.
      If you took away the trillions the US is pumping into changing Governments and fighting illegal wars it would STOP overnite just like snapping your fingers.
