US Deputy Chiefs of Staff: Army Forced to Rely on Weapons Systems Built in 1980s

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The set of systems, dubbed the Big 5, includes the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Apache Attack Helicopter, Blackhawk Utility Helicopter, and Patriot Missile System.

"We are essentially relying on the same platforms that we have had since the 1980s—the Big 5, consisting of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Apache Attack Helicopter, Blackhawk Utility Helicopter, and Patriot Missile System," the two Army leaders said on Thursday. “The Army developed these systems to provide a credible deterrent during the Cold War and given the current level of funding, we will continue to rely on all five platforms into the 2030s and beyond."

The Army as a conventional force has remained unchallenged for 70 years but is now at risk, the general's observed. After nearly two decades at war, adversaries have taken note of US operations and tactics and are developing means to exploit vulnerabilities.

The US Department of Defense has lobbied the US Congress to eliminate funding restrictions imposed by the Budget Control Act which, they say, is a threat to military effectiveness.