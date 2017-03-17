Shoring Up Defense? US to Deploy Stinger Missiles to Europe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — To shore up short range air-defenses in Europe the US Army wants to purchase Stinger man portable air defense systems and deploy them in teams to support maneuver units, Murray said on Thursday.
"We are bringing Stingers back into the inventory and will put Stingers into maneuver formations for short range air defense," Murray said. "We are adding a new proximity fuze [detonator] to the Stinger.
The Stinger is a shoulder-fired heat seeking missile designed to defeat low flying attack and transport aircraft. It was an air-defense weapon of choice for Afghanistan Mujahideen fighting against the Soviet military.
NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the outbreak of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, in response to what it considers to be Russia's aggressive foreign policy. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the Ukraine-related accusations leveled at it, warning that increased NATO activities near the country's borders could undermine regional and global stability.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for stirring up regional tensions by deploying its military close to Russian borders.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This "distribution" of shoulder-fired AA weapons is just evidence of Hamster McCain's renewed vigour to serve his precious Daesh clients with the very best in American military hardware. :>P Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They just want to pass them to WAFFEN SS in eastern Europe.
support
cast235
But they should had listen to the Serious reporter at CNN ... After the initial interview, the host asked a few times, what was the killing ratio, of 30 launches.
The reporter kept silent, the HOST suggested that such CARNAGE view, may be triggering flash backs.
AT the end, the guy said, NONE..
Again the HOST suggested that NO MISSILE FAILED!!!!
The reporter then replied, NO.. No missile hit any Russian plane , helicopter. All missiles passed harmlessly, aro8und the aircraft's... Mainly helicopters.
Russia quickly learned to find, stealth spotting sites. And the hidden artillery ..
Russia also captured equipment's. Including Cell Phones. YES CELL PHONES!!!!
So the STINGER that Mc Cain hail so much, is another RIDICULE ROLE , he playing.
A shame. He could had been the BEST US defender ever. Instead became the worst MANURE BAG, doing coups, color revolutions.
Perhaps TRUMP should investigate his alliance with AL Qaeda AL Nusra..
That he was HUGGING in Syria.
Then asking for cash , to train and arm an opposition in Turkey . To topple ASSAD, like in Fidel's CUBA days.
Because in Turkey, were training bases for terrorists. That LED to the formation of I.S. And they moved quickly to Iraq to hirte ex officers. NATO facilitated all this,. Including E.U, France, Germany, U.K, Cameron, Obama, Biden, Clinton, Qatar, Saudi, and so many more.
All was FINE until Damascus called on Russia.
The HOST looked like the MOON failed!!!!! After the STINGER Reports. There were 30 registered launches , well documented.
With mouth wide OPEN!!!