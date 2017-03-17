Register
07:52 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Stinger missile weapon system

    Shoring Up Defense? US to Deploy Stinger Missiles to Europe

    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Command
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    213803

    The US is planning to deploy Stinger man portable air defense systems to Europe in support of maneuver units, US Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General John Murray said in testimony to the US House Armed Services Committee.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — To shore up short range air-defenses in Europe the US Army wants to purchase Stinger man portable air defense systems and deploy them in teams to support maneuver units, Murray said on Thursday.

    "We are bringing Stingers back into the inventory and will put Stingers into maneuver formations for short range air defense," Murray said. "We are adding a new proximity fuze [detonator] to the Stinger.

    The Stinger is a shoulder-fired heat seeking missile designed to defeat low flying attack and transport aircraft. It was an air-defense weapon of choice for Afghanistan Mujahideen fighting against the Soviet military.

    La Fayette
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    NATO Buildup Near Russian Borders: French La Fayette Frigate Enters Black Sea
    In 1980 the US Army published field manual FM 44-18-1, Stinger Team Operations. The publication details complete operation of and tactics for using the weapon.

    NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the outbreak of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, in response to what it considers to be Russia's aggressive foreign policy. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the Ukraine-related accusations leveled at it, warning that increased NATO activities near the country's borders could undermine regional and global stability.

    Moscow has repeatedly criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for stirring up regional tensions by deploying its military close to Russian borders.

    Related:

    Show Me the Money! Why US 2% NATO Spending Requirement Makes No Sense for Europe
    US European Commander Makes First Trip to Israel Since Trump's Inauguration
    Finally Lost Hope? No One in Europe, US 'Ready to Die for Ukraine'
    Tags:
    Stinger missiles, US Army, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      This "distribution" of shoulder-fired AA weapons is just evidence of Hamster McCain's renewed vigour to serve his precious Daesh clients with the very best in American military hardware. :>P
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      They just want to pass them to WAFFEN SS in eastern Europe.
      But they should had listen to the Serious reporter at CNN ... After the initial interview, the host asked a few times, what was the killing ratio, of 30 launches.
      The reporter kept silent, the HOST suggested that such CARNAGE view, may be triggering flash backs.
      AT the end, the guy said, NONE..

      Again the HOST suggested that NO MISSILE FAILED!!!!

      The reporter then replied, NO.. No missile hit any Russian plane , helicopter. All missiles passed harmlessly, aro8und the aircraft's... Mainly helicopters.

      Russia quickly learned to find, stealth spotting sites. And the hidden artillery ..
      Russia also captured equipment's. Including Cell Phones. YES CELL PHONES!!!!

      So the STINGER that Mc Cain hail so much, is another RIDICULE ROLE , he playing.
      A shame. He could had been the BEST US defender ever. Instead became the worst MANURE BAG, doing coups, color revolutions.
      Perhaps TRUMP should investigate his alliance with AL Qaeda AL Nusra..
      That he was HUGGING in Syria.

      Then asking for cash , to train and arm an opposition in Turkey . To topple ASSAD, like in Fidel's CUBA days.
      Because in Turkey, were training bases for terrorists. That LED to the formation of I.S. And they moved quickly to Iraq to hirte ex officers. NATO facilitated all this,. Including E.U, France, Germany, U.K, Cameron, Obama, Biden, Clinton, Qatar, Saudi, and so many more.
      All was FINE until Damascus called on Russia.

      The HOST looked like the MOON failed!!!!! After the STINGER Reports. There were 30 registered launches , well documented.
      With mouth wide OPEN!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok