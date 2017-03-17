US, Saudi Military Chiefs Affirm Partnership in Fighting Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders stated they looked forward to deepening the US-Saudi Arabian defense partnership and continuing to work closely together.

"Secretary Mattis and the deputy crown prince… discussed the security environment in the Middle East, to include confronting Iran's destabilizing regional activities, and US-Saudi Arabia military cooperation in defeating ISIS [Daesh] and other transnational terrorist organizations," the release stated on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, bin Salman said that Riyadh is at the forefront of the fight against extremism, adding that Saudi Arabia is "ready to do anything" to defeat terrorists threatening his country.

The Saudi prince noted that his country was ready to cooperate with the United States and other allies in the fight against Daesh (outlawed in Russia) specifically and terrorism in general.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump also held a meeting with Prince Mohammed in the White House, during which they agreed to continue bilateral energy consultations.

Saudi officials have previously said the country would commit ground troops to the fight against Daesh in Syria if the United States was willing to do the same.