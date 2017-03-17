Register
03:19 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Army cadets make their way through campus at the United States Military Academy in West Point. (File)

    Surge of Sexual Assaults Documented at US Officer Academies

    © AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 57 0 0

    Two out of the three principal academies that feed the armed forces of the United States with their officer class have marked a surge in reports of documented sexual assault over the past year.

    According to an anonymous survey cited by military.com, a total of 12 percent of female officer training cadets for both the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, were subject to what was described as "unwanted sexual advances," as opposed to 8 percent two years ago. The US Air Force Academy in Colorado showed a slight decrease in reports of sexual abuse.

    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    ‘Insider Threat’: US Navy Vows Tough Action on ‘Toxic’ Nude Photo Scandal

    Analysis of the recent reports has noted that an uptick in the willingness of victims to come forward has significantly increased the unfortunate tally.

    Officials within the school systems suggested that the blame for the rise in sexual assault by cadets attending the officer training schools could be laid at the feet of "student leaders," deftly avoiding responsibility for what has become an all-too-familiar occurrence.

    Assistant Defense Secretary for Readiness Elizabeth Van Winkle stated, "Unless the students have a bit of accountability on their own, unless they take the charge themselves, [senior] leadership can really only take them so far," according to military.com.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion

    Illustrating the challenges faced by America's armed forces is the recent scandal over a Facebook page created by members of the US Marines to upload, share and comment on compromising, and often illegal, images of female service members, without the latter's knowledge or consent. The site was quickly taken down after it was revealed, but many observed that the practice was endemic to the culture of the US military.

    Alongside increased incidences of sexual assault and abuse, there has been a striking rise in suicides by US military service members over the past seven years, currently standing at about 30 percent per 100,000, as opposed to the national average of 12 percent 100,000, according to USA Today.

    Related:

    US Military Developing Multi-Domain Battle Concept to Contain Russia, China
    US Navy Officers Traded Classified Data for Services of Prostitutes - DOJ
    Kosovo is Being Assisted in Creating a National Army: By Whom and Why?
    Tags:
    cadets, sexual assault, rape, sex, US Air Force Academy, US Naval Academy, West Point, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok