Register
00:17 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.

    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639B

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    191 0 0

    And that’s just in non-discretionary spending. Factoring in discretionary spending can add billions more, and experts are skeptical that throwing more money at the massive US defense industry will actually make America and its allies safer.

    "More than military spending" is required to adequately deal with the threats posed by Daesh and Al Qaeda, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday. 

    US President Donald Trump has proposed pouring another $54 billion into militarization, but spending increases are just one aspect of protecting national security interests. 

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster

    "There is also a need to address the underlying drivers of terrorism," Guterres noted. Instead of buying more missiles, nukes, jets, choppers and vulnerable aircraft carriers, "investments in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, countering violent extremism, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, sustainable and inclusive development, the respect of human rights, and timely responses to humanitarian crises," are urgently needed and potentially more effective, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

    At least one industry analyst told CNBC that the 2018 defense budget request would be "dead on arrival." The proposed budget increase "lacks meaningful detail," according to Howard Rubel, a defense industry analyst at Jefferies investment bank. 

    It "has the potential to add to budget gridlock," Rubel noted, "because it doesn’t seem to be fashioned in a manner that will allow Congress to form a coalition for an orderly passage of appropriations bills."

    The money for Trump’s military rebuilding comes from cuts to National Institute of Health cancer research and the National Endowment of the Arts, and a 28 percent budget reduction for the diplomatic corps at the State Department, among other budget slashings.

    One idea that has been floated is to lower funding for America’s 800 imperialistic, outdated foreign military bases and installations, which cost taxpayers some $156 billion annually, Jake Novak writes. The US even has a base in Aruba, a tiny Dutch Caribbean island that’s become a popular tourist destination for Americans. 

    "Do we really need all of these bases, and at their current sizes and costs? Almost no one thinks so," Novak said. "Worse yet," the op-ed continues, "many experts believe our overly large number of bases actually harms American interests," specifically by fueling local anti-American sentiment and scrutiny of US foreign policy.

    What’s more is that there is little reason to believe the defense budget increases will be spent efficiently. In inflation-adjusted terms, the US spent about $103 billion to help rebuild 16 nations following the havoc of World War II. By many measures, the return on investment was astoundingly high: Germany has become the world’s fourth largest economy while the rest of Europe has steadily recovered from the two periods of destruction. 

    John McCain and Rand Paul
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    J’Accuse! John McCain Slams Rand Paul for ‘Working For Vladimir Putin’ (WATCH)

    Now, contrast that notion with a 2014 report from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which found that "by the end of 2014, the United States will have committed more funds to reconstruct Afghanistan, in inflation-adjusted terms, than it spent in 16 European countries under the Marshall plan." And US intervention in the Middle East has only spurred the propaganda and recruitment efforts of groups like Daesh and Al Qaeda. 

    Trump's plan, which claims to set the table for a "larger, more capable, and more lethal joint force, driven by a new National Defense Strategy that recognizes the need for American superiority not only on land, at sea, in the air, and in space, but also in cyberspace," was actually blasted by Senator John McCain for not increasing spending enough, even though America has $20 trillion in outstanding debt obligations.

    Related:

    Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg
    McHack? Fast Food Giant’s Tweet Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse of a President’
    'Exorbitantly Expensive': 24 Senators Introduce Bill to Nix Trump's Border Wall
    Some in Trump Team Ready to Cooperate With Syria on Fighting Terrorism
    Trump's 'Reaffirming the Right of CIA to Decide Whom to Kill and Where'
    Tags:
    militarization, Pentagon, John McCain, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok