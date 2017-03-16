Register
    A man looks at the latest US-made Hellfire II missiles during at the defense industry exhibition in Taipei, 11 August 2005

    US to Sell $150M Worth of Hellfire Missiles to UK for Meeting 'Current Threats'

    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    The United Kingdom will purchase 1,000 laser guided Hellfire missiles, along with logistical support services, for $150 million in a deal approved by the US Department of State, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release on Thursday.

    US Marine V-22 Osprey aircraft (R) taxi on the tarmac after the arrival of US President Barack Obama at the international airport in Manila on November 17, 2015, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit
    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    Bell’s Next Gen Hellfire-Armed Helicopter Hybrid Will be Part F-35 Fighter Jet
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The deal authorizes the purchase of 1,000 AGM-114-R1/R2 Hellfire II missiles, the release noted.

    "The proposed sale improves the UK’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing close air support to counter enemy attacks on coalition ground forces in the US.Central Command area of responsibility (AOR) and other areas, as needed," the release stated.

    The AGM-114 provides precision striking against tanks, structures, bunkers and helicopters, a US Defense Department website explained. The missile can be guided towards the objective either from inside an aircraft or by lasers outside the aircraft. In US, it is carried aboard US Army Apache attack helicopters and Predator drones.

    The Hellfire can be used as an air-to-ground or an air-to-air missile, according to a US Defense Department (DoD) website.

