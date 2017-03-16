Register
15:12 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft performs at the opening ceremony of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Dubious Defense Cooperation With Colombia Whets Saab's Appetite

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3353 0 0

    During his visit to Colombia, Swedish Industry Minister Mikael Damberg signed off on a defense cooperation agreement. Sweden's Saab is particularly enthusiastic about the agreement, which may help the troubled airplane manufacturer sell some of its vaunted Gripen fighter jets.

    A Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Saab Woos India With Offer to Build Fighter Jet Factory in Exchange for Contract
    According to Swedish Industry Minister Mikael Damberg, the Colombian Armed Forces are an integral part of the peaceful transition of a country scarred by a decade-long civil war, and may be making major investments in the future, the Swedish economic daily Dagens Industri reported.

    Sweden's Saab, which previously experienced problems trying to market its Gripen fighter jets amid heavy competition from US, EU and Russian aircraft, is pinning its hopes on Colombia's future arms procurement. Saab has previously tried to woo the Colombian military by sending Swedish military pilots and holding seminars for the Colombian Air Force.

    During the fifth Gripen seminar in Stockholm, Saab marketing chief Richard Smith acknowledged interest in the E/F generation of the Gripen fighter jet, following Saab's recent contract in Brazil for 36 Gripens.

    "We have begun to open talks with Colombia," Richard Smith said, as quoted by Swedish trade magazine Ny Teknik. In 2016, Smith identified Colombia as one of the potential buyers of the Gripen.

    Boeing's T-X aircraft is shown during an event to reveal the proposed trainer Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson
    Saab Staking on Boeing's Trainer to Boost Gripen Sales
    The sale of 36 new Gripen aircraft to Brazil meant a giant step forward for the Gripen project and was described as a "game changer" by Saab. During the seminar, a hopeful Smith ventured that the Gripen will "dominate the market" for single-seat multi-role aircraft.

    The Gripen is currently in use in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa and Thailand. Saab is also hopeful for major deals with India and Finland, which are preparing for major air force updates with 150 and 40 jets respectively, and is also in discussion with Botswana. Previously, Saab's bids failed in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.

    In Colombia, however, Saab's marketing efforts may prove to be a bad PR move for the Swedish giant. In late 2016, Colombia signed a peace agreement after years of difficult negotiations, which earned Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos the Nobel Peace Prize. The left-wing guerilla movement FARC agreed to demobilize, but has not yet handed over their arms, whereas the second-largest guerilla force ELN has just begun peace talks. In connection with this, human rights activists believe it is the wrong time for Sweden, which previously emerged as one of the driving forces for the peace agreement, to campaign for new arms deals.

    ​"Strengthening our arsenal is basically the worst thing we can do now. The military should be restrained, and the world should help us with that instead of trying to sell us arms," Colombian senator and human rights activist Iván Cepeda told Swedish Radio.

    Swedish Air Force's JAS 39 Gripen jet fighter aircraft
    © East News/ AP/FOTOLINK
    Daddy Needs a New Pair of Shoes! Saab Hopes to Flog Gripen Jets to Canada
    Mikael Damberg emphasized that Sweden has trained the Colombian Armed Forces exclusively in human rights and gender issues. Sweden's previous Conservative government, however, landed in hot water for helping Saab to export radar systems to Colombia. Damberg, who represents the Social Democrats, insisted that today's situation in Colombia is entirely different.

    "The reality has evolved since then. The way I understand it, the authorities have given the preliminary green light to the export of this type of product," Mikael Damberg told Swedish Radio.

    The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft in the same class as the Eurofighter Typhoon by Airbus, the Rafale by Dassault and the Joint Strike Fighter by Lockheed Martin.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Still Waters Run Deep: Finnish Arms Exports Arouse Concern
    Norway's Controversial Arms Export to Warring Countries Under Scrutiny
    Tags:
    Saab JAS 39 Gripen, Saab, Scandinavia, Sweden, Colombia, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      Switzerland was on the verge of buying the Gripen a few years ago, but through its far-left and agents in the government, the US manage to block the contract...
    • Reply
      avatar
      MITCH
      I WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED IF THIS IS BETTER THAN THE EURO FIGHTER AND F22+35,
      CONSIDERING SPEED AND RELIABILITY AND SERVICE INTERVALS,GOOD LUCK SWEDEN,
      MAY THE BEST DEAL WIN,TO HELL WITH THE CIA RIPOFF MERCHANTS+ THEIR LIBERAL QUEERS!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok