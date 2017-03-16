Lockheed Martin Wins $81 Million to Study Aegis Shipbuilding for Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The company got contract modification for Aegis implementation studies for future foreign military sales, according to the release.

"[The studies are] in support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, Spanish Armada, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Norwegian Navy, with scope available to support other potential foreign military sales customers."

On August 15, 2016 Lockheed Martin said in a statement that South Korean and Japanese ships would be outfitted with the Aegis ballistic missile system. Australia, Norway and Spain have the system installed on their warships.

The most recent version of Aegis is Baseline 9 which provides an integrated air and missile defense capability to newly constructed warships. It features the Lockheed Martin's SPY-1 radar, claimed to be the US Navy's top multi-function radar system.

Work will be performed in the US state of New Jersey and the nations of Japan and South Korea. The contract is expected to be completed by November 2019.