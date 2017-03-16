Boeing Wins $371 Million for F-15 Combat Jet Supply Chain Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, the manufacturer was awarded a "maximum $371,242,450 modification to a fixed-price-incentive contract adding performance based supply chain support for the F-15 platform."

Performance based support means that Boeing must meet preset readiness benchmarks imposed by the US Air Force for its F-15 jets. The aircraft and its components must be supplied to the Air Force immediately when requested.

Work will be performed in the US states of Missouri and Georgia and is expected to be completed by March 14, 2022, according to the release.

The F-15C Eagle jet was first introduced in 1978. The F-15A reached initial operational capability for the US Air Force in September 1975, and approximately 670 F-15s remain in the US Air Force’s inventory, according to US defense industry published reports.