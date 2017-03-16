Boeing Wins $371 Million for F-15 Combat Jet Supply Chain Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, the manufacturer was awarded a "maximum $371,242,450 modification to a fixed-price-incentive contract adding performance based supply chain support for the F-15 platform."
Work will be performed in the US states of Missouri and Georgia and is expected to be completed by March 14, 2022, according to the release.
The F-15C Eagle jet was first introduced in 1978. The F-15A reached initial operational capability for the US Air Force in September 1975, and approximately 670 F-15s remain in the US Air Force’s inventory, according to US defense industry published reports.
